This Irish whiskey & pumpkin pie recipe makes a scarily good dessert

PUMPKINS MAY traditionally be associated with the annual Halloween festivities but this Irish whiskey pumpkin pie can be enjoyed all year round.

It's the perfect combination of two distinctly Irish and American culinary entities brought together in one delightful dessert creation.

Pumpkin pie is traditionally enjoyed at Thanksgiving in the US while Irish whiskey is traditionally enjoyed whenever the occasion calls for it, which is more often than not.

This particular recipe, from Food and Wine Magazine, definitely calls for it with the traditional Irish spirit adding a much-needed kick to this familiar family favourite.

What you will need:

1 medium-sized pumpkin

250g plain flour

100g cup butter

75g light brown sugar (for the pastry)

A little cold water

100g gingernut biscuits, crushed

4 medium eggs

160g light brown sugar (for the pie filling)

1x 410g can evaporated milk

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

A pinch of ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon salt

400g pumpkin purée

35ml Irish whiskey

A 10" Pie Dish (about 1.5 " deep)

How to make it:

For the pumpkin puree:

Carefully cut the pumpkin evenly shaped wedges taking care to discard the seeds. Place the pumpkin wedges in a microwave and cook on a high power for 12 minutes until soft. Scrape the cooked flesh into a blender and purée until smooth.

For the pastry:

Mix the flour and butter together until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add sugar to the breadcrumb-like mix. Take one of the four eggs and break into the mix. Quickly pull the newly-formed pastry together. Add cold water if needed. Roll out the pastry thinly and as evenly as possible. Flour the pie dish before lining with the pastry, trimming off any excess. Crumbled the ginger biscuits into a blender and process until fine. Add the biscuit-crumb to the pastry base, taking care to pat them down into the mix. Store the completed pastry casing in your fridge until required.

For the pie filling:

Break the remaining three eggs into a large bowl and whisk. Mix the brown sugar with the eggs until thick and creamy. Mix in the evaporated milk. Next, add the pumpkin purée and the flavourings taking care to mix everything together. Last, but definitely not least, add the Irish whiskey. Pour the mix into the pie dish. Tap the sides of the dish to help air bubbles rise to the top. Bake at 160°C for 40 minutes. Keep a close eye on the pie. It should be soft but with a little spring in the centre when pushed down. Gently, of course. Take the pie out and leave aside to cool. Once completely cooled, take the pie out of the dish by placing the cooking tin upside down on a flat plate. Tap to release. Place the right side up on a plate.

Best served with a little fresh cream and another drop of Irish whiskey, depending on your preference.