Irish woman seriously injured when car collided with wall and entered water dies in hospital
News

Irish woman seriously injured when car collided with wall and entered water dies in hospital

A WOMAN who was seriously hurt when the car she was travelling in collided with a wall and entered nearby water has died in hospital from her injuries.

Aged in her 30s, the woman was the front seat passenger in the car which was involved in the single vehicle collision on the morning of March 15.

Shortly before 7am, the car collided with a wall and entered the water in the Menlo area.

She was taken to University Hospital Galway in a critical condition, and the driver, a man aged in his 40s, was also taken to hospital.

Today Gardaí have confirmed that the woman passed away in hospital yesterday (March 25).

They have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Menlo area of Galway city between 6am and 7am on Friday, March 15 2024 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

See More: Galway

Related

Irish girl who captured hearts of nation in Late Late Toy Show appearance dies, aged 12
News 2 weeks ago

Irish girl who captured hearts of nation in Late Late Toy Show appearance dies, aged 12

By: Fiona Audley

Woman in her 80s dies following three-vehicle collision in Co. Galway
News 2 months ago

Woman in her 80s dies following three-vehicle collision in Co. Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Plaque unveiled honouring connection between James Joyce’s The Dead and a Galway graveyard
News 2 months ago

Plaque unveiled honouring connection between James Joyce’s The Dead and a Galway graveyard

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Gardaí seize two suitcases filled with €300,000 as part of money laundering investigation
News 2 days ago

Gardaí seize two suitcases filled with €300,000 as part of money laundering investigation

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men arrested by gardaí investigating Creeslough tragedy that claimed 10 lives are released without charge
News 2 days ago

Two men arrested by gardaí investigating Creeslough tragedy that claimed 10 lives are released without charge

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged with murder of woman who died after sustaining serious stab wounds
News 2 days ago

Man charged with murder of woman who died after sustaining serious stab wounds

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Derry teenager arrested under Terrorism Act is charged to court
News 2 days ago

Co. Derry teenager arrested under Terrorism Act is charged to court

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police given more time to question man over Co. Down murder as victim named
News 2 days ago

Police given more time to question man over Co. Down murder as victim named

By: Gerard Donaghy