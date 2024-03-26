Irish woman seriously injured when car collided with wall and entered water dies in hospital

A WOMAN who was seriously hurt when the car she was travelling in collided with a wall and entered nearby water has died in hospital from her injuries.

Aged in her 30s, the woman was the front seat passenger in the car which was involved in the single vehicle collision on the morning of March 15.

Shortly before 7am, the car collided with a wall and entered the water in the Menlo area.

She was taken to University Hospital Galway in a critical condition, and the driver, a man aged in his 40s, was also taken to hospital.

Today Gardaí have confirmed that the woman passed away in hospital yesterday (March 25).

They have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Menlo area of Galway city between 6am and 7am on Friday, March 15 2024 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.