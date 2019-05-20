Irish women are better drivers than men according to new research
News

Irish women are better drivers than men according to new research

IT'S often been a running joke that women are stereotypically bad drivers, but according to the latest research, that isn’t the case.

Recent studies, carried out by insurance company its4women.ie, have shown that women in Ireland are in fact safer drivers than men.

The study used a ‘smart driver’ tool to analyse the driving habits of a number of Irish motorists over a six-month period.

Women have been shown to be better drivers, or safer drivers at least, in a new study conducted in Ireland
Advertisement

The habits it focused on were over-accelerating, hard-braking and cornering and results discovered that women were, on the whole, a lot safer than men when behind the wheel.

69% of all men in the study were shown to be guilty of over-accelerating, compared with just 62% of women.

Women who work in the science and engineering industries were revealed to be the safest on the road with 72% of them deemed to be ‘cautious’ drivers.

Men are more likely to over accelerate and brake harshly according to a new study

County Connacht has the highest proportion of cautious women drivers with 82% of them qualifying as safe.

The data also showed that women drivers in Dublin were less likely to brake harshly, at just 62% and that 44% of those who took part in the study “had never triggered an acceleration incident.”

Advertisement

Male drivers in Munster were found to be the riskiest drivers with just 39% of them not committing any of the bad habits.

It isn’t all doom and gloom for men though, if you’re a teacher, it’s likely you’re a very cautious driver, with 71% of male teachers passing the safe test.

The battle of the sexes rumbles on, but women appear to have the upper hand when behind the wheel. Time to get rid of the stereotype maybe?

See More: Bad Driving, Driving, Good Driving, Irish Drivers, Women

Related

Most dangerous jail in Ireland revealed by the Irish Prison Service
News 4 hours ago

Most dangerous jail in Ireland revealed by the Irish Prison Service

By: Aidan Lonergan

New support line launched for male victims of domestic violence
News 5 hours ago

New support line launched for male victims of domestic violence

By: Harry Brent

The most borrowed books from Irish libraries in 2018 have been revealed
News 5 hours ago

The most borrowed books from Irish libraries in 2018 have been revealed

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Koalas are officially ‘functionally extinct’ and may be wiped out ‘within a generation’
News 28 minutes ago

Koalas are officially ‘functionally extinct’ and may be wiped out ‘within a generation’

By: Harry Brent

Transgender woman - who was brutally attacked in a viral video last month - has been shot dead in Dallas
News 1 hour ago

Transgender woman - who was brutally attacked in a viral video last month - has been shot dead in Dallas

By: Harry Brent

Blue Flags 2019: 80 Irish beaches and eight marinas awarded the top accolade – but three fail to retain place
News 5 hours ago

Blue Flags 2019: 80 Irish beaches and eight marinas awarded the top accolade – but three fail to retain place

By: Aidan Lonergan

Man United to sign Irishman Nathan Collins after recommendation from Darren Fletcher
Sport 6 hours ago

Man United to sign Irishman Nathan Collins after recommendation from Darren Fletcher

By: Harry Brent

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown on him during Brexit Party campaign rally in Newcastle
News 6 hours ago

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown on him during Brexit Party campaign rally in Newcastle

By: Harry Brent