POLICE in Canada have identified an Irishman as the person responsible for the murder of a teenage girl almost 60 years ago.

Jacqueline 'Jackie' Dunleavy was 16 years old when she found strangled to death in London, Ontario on the evening of January 9, 1968.

Despite an extensive homicide investigation at the time, the person responsible was not identified and the case remained unsolved.

However, modern forensic techniques as well as additional DNA testing and analysis on preserved evidence has identified Michael Joseph Moore as her killer.

Moore was born in Ireland in 1942 and emigrated to Canada in January 1967.

He later became a firefighter with the London Fire Department, serving for over two decades and rising to the rank of captain.

Moore died on March 3, 2018 before he could be identified through the current investigation.

"Based on the evidence obtained through this investigation, we are confident that the evidentiary threshold to support criminal charges was met," said Detective Mike Budzyn of the London Police Service Major Crime Section and the current lead investigator.

"Had Moore been alive today, he would have been arrested and charged in relation to Jackie's murder."

Murder

On the day of her death, Ms Dunleavy was working at the Stanley Variety Store on Stanley Street near Wharncliffe Road.

The Grade 10 student at Westminster Secondary School finished her shift at around 6.30pm and was last seen leaving the store on foot.

At around 8pm, three youths found Ms Dunleavy's body on the grounds of Katherine Harley School on Oxford Street.

The investigation determined that she had been murdered and although she had suffered a head injury, the cause of death was determined to be strangulation.

Moore, who was 25 years old at the time of the murder, had been living in London for less than a year, having moved into an apartment on Springbank Drive in London in May 1967.

"I want to acknowledge the tremendous work of our Major Crime Section and the investigators, forensic specialists and partner agencies, the Ontario Provincial Police and Toronto Police Service, who contributed to this outcome," said Chief Thai Truong of the London Police Service.

"Their collective efforts reflect the professionalism, persistence and commitment that serious investigations demand."

Answers

London Police said the decision to publicly identify Moore as Ms Dunleavy's killer was not made lightly.

A statement said that as well as the evidence and public interest in the case, the force took into account its responsibility to be transparent about an investigation that had remained unresolved for nearly six decades.

"While criminal proceedings are no longer possible due to Moore's death, that does not diminish the strength of the evidence or the confidence investigators have in the conclusion reached through this investigation," added the statement.

"Publicly identifying Moore provides an accurate historical record and answers that Jackie's family and the community have sought for decades."

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