Irishman jailed after stealing taxi and colliding with cyclist before driving wrong way on dual carriageway

AN IRISHMAN who stole a taxi in Wales and collided with a cyclist before driving the wrong way down a dual carriageway has been jailed for three years.

Darragh O'Grady previously admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

The 31-year-old, of no fixed abode but from Ireland, also admitted other driving offences as well as theft and fraud by false representation.

O'Grady, who stole from a ferry passenger and flashed police a thumbs up during the pursuit, was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on Tuesday, where he was also disqualified from driving for five-and-a-half years.

"O'Grady's actions that evening were reckless and inherently dangerous," said Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Nick Evans.

Pursuit

During the evening of August 24 this year, O'Grady stole a taxi from Holborn Road in Holyhead after arriving at the port by ferry earlier that day.

The manner of his driving led to multiple calls to police as road users had to swerve out of his way, while several parked vehicles were also damaged.

Shortly after, O'Grady collided with a cyclist on London Road, which resulted in the victim sustaining serious and lasting injuries.

O'Grady did not stop but continued to drive the taxi onto the westbound carriageway of the A55, travelling in the wrong direction.

Footage captured by police showed O'Grady casually giving officers a thumbs up gesture during the pursuit.

Officers from the Roads Crime Unit managed to safely stopped traffic before deploying a stinger to stop the vehicle near Rhosneigr.

O'Grady was arrested and taken into police custody.

Following searches, officers found bank cards and a mobile phone that had been reported as stolen on the ferry that O'Grady had travelled on earlier that day.

Enquiries revealed he had managed to spend more than £200 of the victim's money.

'Consequences could have been devastating'

"The A55 is the main route to Holyhead Port and at national speed limit, it is incredibly lucky that no fatalities occurred," said T/ACC Evans.

"Without the courageous response by officers to resolve the situation, the consequences could have been devastating.

"I once again thank the community for quickly raising the alert to O'Grady's behaviour and their support throughout this investigation."

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