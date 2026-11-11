Email threats sent to hundreds of schools across Ireland believed to be a hoax

HUNDREDS of schools across Ireland received threatening emails on Wednesday morning, which are now believed to have been a hoax.

Schools across the island of Ireland were advised to stay open following the emails, with gardaí believing they were 'not credible' and the PSNI saying they had not found 'anything untoward'.

Despite the perceived lack of risk, Féin MLA Pat Sheehan said the 'sinister' emails had left school staff, pupils and parents feeling 'fear, uncertainty and disruption'.

Hildegarde Naughton, Ireland's Minister for Education and Youth, said a number of schools had 'received a threatening email' on Wednesday.

"An Garda Síochána have advised my department and are advising schools that they assess this threat as not credible and there is no need for schools to evacuate," she added.

"If a school has received this email, it is asked to please contact the emergency services at 999 and follow the advice of An Garda Síochána.

"An Garda Síochána has received a large volume of phone calls and will liaise with each school in turn, noting that with the volume of calls this may take some time."

'Similarities to a previous threat'

In the North, the PSNI said more than 300 schools reported receiving 'the same emailed message which contained a threat'.

It added that similar emails were believed to have been received by some schools in Scotland but that checks did not result in the discovery of anything untoward.

"Based on enquiries and information to date, police are treating this email, which originated from outside the UK, as a hoax," read a PSNI statement.

The North's Department of Education said that despite the reports, there was 'no evidence of any credible threat to schools' and said they should stay open unless advised otherwise by the PSNI.

"This message bears similarities to a previous threat issued last month, which was investigated by PSNI and declared a hoax," it said.

"The Education Authority is working closely with PSNI regarding this latest message.

"At present, there is no evidence of any credible threat to schools, and enquiries remain ongoing.

"Schools are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to PSNI."

Assistant Chief Constable Anthony McNally also urged people to be on alert but stressed that police believed the threat was minimal.

"We take incidents of this nature very seriously and we understand the concern in the community, school communities and for students and parents," he said.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, however, at this stage we consider risk to the public as low."

'Despicable'

Mr Sheehan, Sinn Féin's education spokesperson, advised parents to follow the advice of authorities but called for those behind the emails to be held accountable.

"These latest reports of sinister threats made to schools this morning are despicable," he said.

"Again they have caused significant anxiety and distress for parents, children and school staff.

"It is completely unacceptable that school communities have once again been left facing this level of fear, uncertainty and disruption.

"It is vital the PSNI and the Education Authority work closely with affected schools to ensure clear and timely information is provided and that reassurance and support are available to concerned families, pupils and staff.

"I would urge parents, pupils and the wider community to follow the guidance issued by their schools and the relevant authorities and to avoid sharing unverified information which could cause further unnecessary alarm."

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