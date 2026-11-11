Man charged in connection with suspected murder of Carrie Mullane

A MAN has been charged in connection with the suspected murder of Limerick woman Carrie Mullane (Noonan).

The 39-year-old has not been seen since arriving in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh a month ago, however, police investigating her disappearance recovered a body from Lough Erne on Monday.

Formal identification has yet to be confirmed, however, Ms Mullane's family have been made aware of the development.

Two people have already appeared in court in connection with the case.

In a statement this evening, the PSNI said detectives investigating the suspected murder of Ms Mullane have charged a man to court.

"The man, aged 31, has been charged with withholding information concerning an arrestable offence and encouraging or assisting in the commission of an offence, namely murder," added a statement.

"He is expected to appear in Strabane Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Thursday, November 12.

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

Earlier on Thursday, 69-year-old Mary Lynch of Trasna Park, Enniskillen appeared at Dungannon Magistrates' Court charged with withholding information.

After a judge said he would be unlikely to grant bail to a proposed address in Co. Cork, Ms Lynch was remanded into custody for a week to give her time to arrange a bail address in the North.

Her son, 35-year-old Michael Lynch of Trasna Park, Enniskillen appeared at Dungannon Magistrates' Court via video link on Saturday charged with murder and preventing a lawful burial.

He was denied bail and is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on November 30.

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