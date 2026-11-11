Tributes paid after Irish jockey Tom O'Brien passes away aged 39 following cancer battle

TRIBUTES have been paid to Irish jockey Tom O'Brien, who has passed away at the age of 39 following a battle with cancer.

O'Brien, a native of Co. Wexford, was a two-time Cheltenham Festival winner and achieved five Grade One victories before retiring in 2023.

He went on to serve as a steward for the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), which today hailed him as an 'accomplished jockey and devoted family man'.

"Tom passed away surrounded by his loved ones following a long and courageous battle with cancer, which he faced with the steely determination and drive that typified the man so many of us knew," read a BHA statement.

It added: "Tom was held in the highest esteem and meant so much to so many people across our sport, who benefitted from his kindness and loyal friendship.

"He touched countless lives on both sides of the Irish Sea, bringing joy to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him and watching what he did best, on and off the racecourse.

"He will be hugely missed and his loss is immensely difficult to process.

"The racing family is distraught, but I know how we will all rally round to provide each other with support, comfort and to remember Tom as we knew him best: a brilliant jockey, a valued colleague, a loyal friend and above all a loving husband and devoted father."

Success

O'Brien worked at Ballydoyle for his uncle, the trainer Aidan O'Brien, before relocating to England in 2004.

A double Cheltenham Festival winner and multiple Grade One-winning jockey, he became synonymous with the stable of Philip Hobbs, working with the trainer for almost 20 years.

O'Brien finished second in the 2007 Grand National on the Peter Bowen-trained McKelvey before scoring his first Graded success on Bowen's Souffleur in the Challow Novices' Hurdle later that year.

Further Grade One success followed in the Tolworth Hurdle, first on Finian's Oscar in 2017 and then on Elixir Du Nutz in 2019.

He also achieved two Graded victories aboard Thyme Hill in the 2021 Liverpool Hurdle and in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase the following year.

His first Cheltenham victory came in 2009 on Silk Affair in the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle while he rode Third Wind to victory in the Pertemps Final at the 2022 festival.

O'Brien twice won the Welsh Grand National, with his 2009 victory on Dream Alliance inspiring the 2020 film Dream Horse.

In 2021, he became one of the few jockeys to ride more than 1,000 British and Irish winners.

'An absolute gentleman'

A statement from Philip Hobbs & Johnson White Racing acknowledged O'Brien was a phenomenal jockey but added that he was 'an equally phenomenal person'.

"An absolute gentleman, he was someone who was a pleasure to be around and will be remembered so fondly by everyone lucky enough to have known him," it read.

"We feel incredibly fortunate to have crossed paths with Tom and will remember him not only for his achievements during his racing career but also for the kind, genuine and wonderful person that he was. He will be hugely missed by everyone.

"Our heartfelt thoughts are with his wife Hayley and their two wonderful boys, along with all of his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

"Thank you for everything Tom. It was a privilege to know you."

In a statement, Suzanne Eade of Horse Racing Ireland said everyone at the organisation was 'very saddened' by O'Brien's passing.

"We extend our sincere sympathies to his wife and children in England and to his family in Ireland, especially where he grew up in Wexford," she added.

"Tom was a brilliant jockey, that much is very clear. He was also very popular with a wide circle of friends.

"He will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace."

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