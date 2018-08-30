Irishman left in coma after Sydney bridge fall taken off life-support and out of intensive care - after waking up on his 21st birthday

A YOUNG Irishman who was left in a coma after falling from a bridge in Sydney last month has woken up and left intensive care.

Shaun Dunworth, from Ramelton in Co. Donegal, suffered brain injuries after plummeting from the Harbour Bridge onto a concrete underpass in north Sydney on July 29.

He was rushed to nearby St Vincent’s Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery before being placed in an induced coma.

Shaun's parents Stevan and Karen Dunworth travelled out to Australia to be at his bedside shortly after the incident.

And in brilliant news, on Monday - Shaun's 21st birthday (August 27) - he opened his eyes and began speaking to his parents and medical staff for the first time since his fall.

His condition has improved sufficiently enough since then that he has been brought off life-support and been moved out of intensive care.

Shaun remains in hospital and faces a long road to recovery, but it's understood doctors are are hopeful that he can eventually return home to Ireland.

The Irishman had been working in construction in Australia since January this year

He was due to begin a new job earlier this month which would have allowed him to extend his Australian visa.

Back home, a GoFundMe page set up by Shaun's friends back in Ramelton has raised over €55,000 to cover his medical bills and the family's travel expenses.

Amazing news - good luck Shaun!