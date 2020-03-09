Irishman rescued from sea after jumping in to try and save drowning PONY off Clare coast
News

Irishman rescued from sea after jumping in to try and save drowning PONY off Clare coast

AN IRISHMAN was rescued from the base of a cliff in Co. Clare after he got into trouble while trying to save a pony from drowning.

The man bravely waded into the water to try and help the poor animal to safety, but was sadly unsuccessful.

It was reported around 1pm on Sunday that a man was trapped at the bottom of a 30ft cliff at Kilcrona near Carrigaholt on the Shannon Estuary.

In actuality, he wasn't trapped, but was trying to save a pony which had bolted into the water while walking along the beach.

The pony was treading water before the man managed to encourage it onto a rocky ledge underneath the steep cliff.

Advertisement

But rising tides prevented the man and animal from simply walking to safety.

The Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry set about alerting and mobilising search and rescue assets shortly after 1pm when the incident was reported.

A lifeboat was launched and quickly located a man who was trying to hold onto a pony.

Coast Guard volunteers reached the man and gave him a lifejacket and also managed to get him and the pony onto a higher and safer ledge.

Because the pony couldn't be rescued from the ledge, the lifeboat crew managed to get a rope to the animal and coax it to swim behind their vessel. The man then climbed back to the cliff top to safety accompanied by Coast Guard personnel.

The lifeboat then managed to tow the pony as close to shore as it could, before releasing it in the hope it would swim ashore.

Once the boat left however, perhaps due to poor weather conditions, the confused animal didn't swim toward the beach and instead swam away from the shore and was not recovered.

Advertisement

While the rescued man was unharmed, the pony was lost at sea and is feared to have drowned.

See More: Animal Rescue, Co Clare, Coast Guard, Lost At Sea, Pony

Related

Irish animal charity rescues pony tied to electricity pole in Tipperary
News 1 week ago

Irish animal charity rescues pony tied to electricity pole in Tipperary

By: Harry Brent

‘A Christmas miracle’ – Gardaí and fire brigade come to rescue of horse trapped in bog drain
News 2 months ago

‘A Christmas miracle’ – Gardaí and fire brigade come to rescue of horse trapped in bog drain

By: Gerard Donaghy

Seal Pup rescued after being found tangled up in fishing net near Waterford footpath
News 3 months ago

Seal Pup rescued after being found tangled up in fishing net near Waterford footpath

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Tributes paid to hunger striker Bobby Sands on what would have been his 66th birthday
News 29 minutes ago

Tributes paid to hunger striker Bobby Sands on what would have been his 66th birthday

By: Rachael O'Connor

St Patrick's Day Trees are the latest Irish craze
News 39 minutes ago

St Patrick's Day Trees are the latest Irish craze

By: Harry Brent

Krispy Kreme is turning all of its donuts green for St Patrick’s Day
News 1 hour ago

Krispy Kreme is turning all of its donuts green for St Patrick’s Day

By: Jack Beresford

Irish actor Jack Gleeson returning to TV in first role since Game of Thrones
Entertainment 2 hours ago

Irish actor Jack Gleeson returning to TV in first role since Game of Thrones

By: Rachael O'Connor

New exhibition highlights untold stories of Irish in Wolverhampton
Life & Style 3 hours ago

New exhibition highlights untold stories of Irish in Wolverhampton

By: Fiona Audley