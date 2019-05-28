THE ISPCA has appealed for information after a Burmese Python was found abandoned in the Wicklow Mountains National Park over the weekend.

The five-feet long snake, believed to be a female, was discovered by a local farmer before being secured by a National Parks and Wildlife representative.

It was found to be underweight, dehydrated and injured and has since been placed into the care of a reptile specialist.

ISPCA Chief Inspector Conor Dowling said whoever abandoned the creature may have committed numerous possible offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 as well as the illegal release of a non-native species.

"This snake did not make its own way up the Wicklow Mountains and we believe that it was abandoned and left in an environment not suited to an animal of this type," he said.

"We suspect that it had been abandoned some days prior to her discovery but we also have reason to be concerned about the care that it was receiving prior to its release".

The snake – named 'Sammi' by rescuers – is said to be "hanging in there", but it remains "very uncertain" as to whether she will pull through.

Mr Dowling added: "Animals such as Sammi have very specialised environmental requirements and will suffer slow, lingering deaths in normal Irish weather conditions.

"During the exceptional summer last year, the ISPCA rescued two snakes which were active due to the warm weather.

"It raises the question how many animals of this type are out there dying slowly after being discarded by irresponsible owners that no longer want them.

"The ISPCA would like to see regulation of the breeding, selling and keeping of exotic pets."

Anyone with information about Sammi is asked to contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 1890 515 515, report online here or email in confidence at [email protected]