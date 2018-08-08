ISPCA rescues 86 dogs and puppies from illegal breeder in Roscommon
(Picture: ISPCA)

THE ISPCA has issued an appeal after they took in over 100 dogs in just three days.

86 dogs, including 23 puppies, were rescued from an unlicensed dog breeding facility in Co Roscommon by ISPCA Inspectors.

Shih Tzu’s, Cocker Spaniels, Pugs and French bulldogs, as well as other mixed breeds were being kept in poor conditions at the unlicensed premises.

(Picture: ISPCA)

Many of them were suffering from a range of health issues including mange, eye conditions and ear infections.

The dogs are all being cared for and are receiving veterinary treatment at ISPCA’s animal centres in Longford and Donegal.

After being vaccinated, neutered and microchipped, they will be available for rehoming.

A further 17 Jack Russell puppies were removed from another property last Thursday where the ISPCA said the owner had allowed his dogs to breed “without consideration for the consequences”.

The ISPCA has urged the public to report their suspicions about unlicensed dog breeders to the ISPCA’s National Animal Cruelty Helpline 1890 515515 or to the local authority.

See More: Animal Cruelty, Dogs, ISPCA, Ireland, Puppies, Rescue, Roscommon

