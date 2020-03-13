Italians sing to each other from their windows in charming display of unity amid coronavirus lockdown
A VIDEO has emerged showing a number of Italians singing to each other from their windows amid an imposed coronavirus lockdown throughout the country.

The footage shows an empty street in the town of Siena, just south of Florence.

During the clip you can hear a man begin to sing out of his window, before a number of others up and down the street to join in with the song.

The song they sing is called 'Canto della Verbena' (And While Siena Sleeps), a local song which people from Siena typically sing to express pride.

In both a heartbreaking and heartwarming moment, the people of Italy (by way of the people of Siena) have demonstrated their defiance, their spirit and their determination to fight back against the outbreak.

You can't see their faces, but the sound of their voices are enough to show how the crisis has brought local communities together, despite the lockdown, restrictions on movement and widespread health fears.

The video was uploaded to Twitter with the caption: "People of my hometown #Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their hearts during the Italian Covid-19 lockdown."

One user wrote in response: "Imagine the whole world singing like this from their houses. No hate, no nothing. Just unified for once. Love this so much."

