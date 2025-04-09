Jobs boost for Ireland as American AI firm plans to expand operations in Europe

AMERICAN firm Anthropic has announced it will expand its operations in Europe, creating more than 100 new jobs in Ireland and Britain.

The artificial intelligence company, based in California, made the announcement after unveiling Guillaume Princen this week as its head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Daniela Amodei, President and co-founder of Anthropic, said Princen was the 'critical piece' to their expansion plans following last year's European launch of their AI assistant, Claude.

Dublin office

The growth plans will see Anthropic hire a variety of roles across sales, engineering, research and business operations, primarily across its Dublin and London offices.

"EMEA has been central to our vision from the beginning," said Amodei.

"Since launching Claude in Europe last year, we've seen rapid organic growth amongst businesses and consumers alike, confirming the region's strategic importance to Anthropic's future.

"We've long planned to deepen our investment here, and finding the right leadership in Guillaume was the critical piece that allowed us to move forward with the thoughtful expansion we envision.

"Guillaume brings invaluable expertise in scaling businesses across diverse EMEA markets and his commitment to responsible innovation made him a natural choice to lead this next phase of our growth.

"Our focus remains on serving the thriving startup ecosystem while continuing to deliver Claude's capabilities to major enterprises across the region — providing the advanced performance, security, and reliability that leading organisations need to transform how they work with AI."

'Remarkable demand'

Princen was previously head of Europe and the Middle East for Stripe, the Irish-American financial services company that provided payment processing solutions.

The company's first employee outside of the US, Princen built and scaled Stripe's European operations, opening 12 offices and leading the firm's successful expansion in Europe.

Most recently, he served as CEO of Mooncard, the European expense management platform.

Princen says that Anthropic is expanding due to the popularity of its generative Ai chatbot Claude, which the company claims is the most trustworthy and reliable AI available.

"Our expansion across Europe and the UK comes at a critical moment when businesses need advanced AI capabilities that also prioritise security and privacy," said Princen.

"European organisations are increasingly choosing Claude for its intelligence, speed and industry-leading coding abilities, while consumers — particularly the tastemakers — are drawn to its certain je ne sais quoi in conversation and thoughtful design.

"To meet this remarkable demand, we're creating over 100 new roles this year dedicated to supporting our growing European customer base and ensuring our approach to responsible AI development continues to align with the region's high expectations."