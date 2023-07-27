Katie McCabe’s World Cup wonder goal cost bookies ‘meaty sum’

KATIE MCCABE’S remarkable corner kick goal scored in yesterday’s World Cup match against Canada has cost Paddy Power a pretty penny.

The Irish bookmakers has confirmed that the screamer of a goal from the Ireland captain cost them a “meaty five-figure sum” after more than 100 punters backed the Dubliner to score first in the match with odds of 16-1.

McCabe’s goal came just four minutes into the group stage fixture against Canada yesterday afternoon, after Ireland won a corner.

McCabe, who is a star player for Arsenal, took the corner kick and skilfully managed to get the ball over the Canadian keeper and into the net - putting Ireland in the lead 1-0.

Ultimately Ireland went on to lose the match 2-1, putting them out of the competition, but McCabe’s goal was significant as it marked Ireland's first-ever goal at a Women's World Cup.

And there was a “silver lining” for those who put their money behind McCabe yesterday.

“While the result may not have gone the way of Ireland’s Women’s team, there was a silver lining for over a hundred clued-in punters who backed the team’s captain, Katie McCabe, to net first against a much fancied Canada,” Paddy Power confirmed.

Rachael Kane, a spokesperson for Paddy Power, added: “Katie was the star of the show for the Girls In Green and the Irish public backed her relentlessly to get us off to a flyer.

“The result may not have gone our way but at least over hundred supporters have been rewarded for showing faith Katie and the rest of the Girls In Green.”