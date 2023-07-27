Katie McCabe’s World Cup wonder goal cost bookies ‘meaty sum’
News

Katie McCabe’s World Cup wonder goal cost bookies ‘meaty sum’

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe pictured after her side's defeat in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match between Republic of Ireland and Canada yesterday

KATIE MCCABE’S remarkable corner kick goal scored in yesterday’s World Cup match against Canada has cost Paddy Power a pretty penny.

The Irish bookmakers has confirmed that the screamer of a goal from the Ireland captain cost them a “meaty five-figure sum” after more than 100 punters backed the Dubliner to score first in the match with odds of 16-1.

McCabe’s goal came just four minutes into the group stage fixture against Canada yesterday afternoon, after Ireland won a corner.

McCabe, who is a star player for Arsenal, took the corner kick and skilfully managed to get the ball over the Canadian keeper and into the net - putting Ireland in the lead 1-0.

Ultimately Ireland went on to lose the match 2-1, putting them out of the competition, but McCabe’s goal was significant as it marked Ireland's first-ever goal at a Women's World Cup.

And there was a “silver lining” for those who put their money behind McCabe yesterday.

“While the result may not have gone the way of Ireland’s Women’s team, there was a silver lining for over a hundred clued-in punters who backed the team’s captain, Katie McCabe, to net first against a much fancied Canada,” Paddy Power confirmed.

Rachael Kane, a spokesperson for Paddy Power, added: “Katie was the star of the show for the Girls In Green and the Irish public backed her relentlessly to get us off to a flyer.

“The result may not have gone our way but at least over hundred supporters have been rewarded for showing faith Katie and the rest of the Girls In Green.”

See More: Ireland, Katie McCabe, Paddy Power, World Cup

Related

‘New era’ Irish rail strategy proposes train stations for Belfast, Shannon and Dublin airports
News 1 hour ago

‘New era’ Irish rail strategy proposes train stations for Belfast, Shannon and Dublin airports

By: Fiona Audley

Pharmacists in Ireland could soon be prescribing medicines
News 1 day ago

Pharmacists in Ireland could soon be prescribing medicines

By: Fiona Audley

Police appeal for help in search for missing 15-year-old from Cork
News 1 day ago

Police appeal for help in search for missing 15-year-old from Cork

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man extradited to Germany over child sex offences
News 17 hours ago

Man extradited to Germany over child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Teenage girl attacked by group of men in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Teenage girl attacked by group of men in Belfast

By: Irish Post

Staff left terrified after man with knife attempts to rob takeaway
News 1 day ago

Staff left terrified after man with knife attempts to rob takeaway

By: Irish Post

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan on road to recovery after stint in intensive care
News 1 day ago

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan on road to recovery after stint in intensive care

By: Fiona Audley

Father offers £10k reward for information about missing son
News 1 day ago

Father offers £10k reward for information about missing son

By: Fiona Audley