Killer of Paul Maloney is sentenced to life in prison for murder of beloved husband, father and grandfather

A MAN found guilty of the murder of 52-year-old Paul Maloney in Birmingham, who died a year after being struck by a car, has been handed a life sentence.

Samuel Rogers, 52, was already serving a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty in March 2016 to wounding with intent and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Following Mr Maloney's death in November 2016 just over a year after the attack, West Midlands Police reopened their investigation and Rogers was subsequently found guilty of murder last month.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Rogers to life imprisonment with a minimum tariff of 22 years to run alongside the sentence he is currently serving.

"Paul's family have experienced an extraordinary level of trauma and heartache because of Samuel's actions," said police staff investigator Jon Chew.

"I hope today's verdict gives them some comfort as they continue with their lives without Paul."

Two times over drink-drive limit

On September 1, 2015, Mr Maloney had pulled over to help the driver of another car on Melchett Road, Kings Norton, after Rogers had deliberately driven into her.

Rogers had followed the woman, who he knew, from her home in Stirchley, where they had earlier had an argument in which he said he wanted her dead.

While Mr Maloney was speaking to the woman, Rogers — who was almost two times over the drink-drive limit — used his car as a weapon and deliberately drove into Mr Maloney's Ford C-Max, seriously injuring both him and his wife, who was in the passenger seat.

Rogers initially left the scene but returned shortly after and was pointed out by witnesses.

He was arrested by police as paramedics performed CPR on Mr Maloney.

The beloved husband, father and grandfather was left paralysed but lived to see Rogers sentenced in March 2016 to 20 years and six months, having pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sadly, Mr Maloney died in hospital eight months later in November 2016 from pneumonia and sepsis, which prompted West Midlands Police to reopen their investigation.

Their aim was to understand whether his death was a result of the injuries caused by Rogers a year earlier.

For six years, they worked with specialist doctors and legal experts to re-examine all of the evidence.

Medical experts independently concluded that the conditions Mr Maloney died from were directly linked to his injures, meaning he would not have died if Rogers had not driven into him.

'Courage and dignity'

Mr Maloney's family thanked police for bringing Rogers to justice.

"We wish to thank West Midlands Police for their dedication and support," they said in a statement.

"Paul faced his injuries with courage and dignity.

"Paul's death has had a profound effect on many people and his memory lives on in all who knew him."

Investigator Chew added: "Paul should not have died so young. Our investigation proved that.

"The only reason he will never see his family grow is because Samuel Rogers deliberately drove his car into Paul's.

"Independent experts proved that his death was directly linked to the injuries he sustained on that day six years ago."