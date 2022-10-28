Killer of toddler Hunter McGleenon to serve at least 13 years in prison

Ali, originally from Pakistan, explained that the cause of the death was that Hunter had fallen from a sofa while having his nappy changed.

Detective Inspector Mark Gibson said after sentencing:

“First and foremost, my thoughts today are with Hunter’s loving mother and family, who have suffered terribly. This is a loss that no one – no parent – should ever have to endure.

“It’s been an extremely distressing case, and I’m grateful to my officers for their dedication and sensitivity from the beginning of the investigation right through to today’s sentencing. We have also worked closely with the Public Prosecution Service to bring Mr Ali to justice.

“Unfortunately, I’m acutely aware that the family’s deep sorrow doesn’t end today – it will last a lifetime. And my thoughts remain with them.

Coleen McGleenon, Hunter's aunt, speaking on behalf of the family said they would like to thank each and every one of the team that worked tirelessly on baby Hunter's case.

“This monster who murdered a defenceless baby will, at some point, get to go on to live his life whilst we will continue to grieve and struggle with ours.

“No amount of time will make up for what our family have lost - not being able to see baby Hunter take his first steps, say his first words, celebrate his first birthday, or grow and develop in life.

“We have been robbed of life's precious gift. That monster has taken everything from us. We love and miss you Hunter, more than any words could say."

A candlelit vigil will be held for Hunter at 7pm on 16 November outside the Tommy Makem Centre in Keady, with the family saying those who wish to pay their respects are welcome to come.