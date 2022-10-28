Killer of toddler Hunter McGleenon to serve at least 13 years in prison
News

Killer of toddler Hunter McGleenon to serve at least 13 years in prison

Hunter McGleenon.

A MAN convicted of killing an 11-month-old baby will spend at least 13 years in prison, a court has ruled.

Sharyar Ali, of Westenra Terrace in Monaghan, killed his then-girlfriend's son, Hunter McGleenon, in Keady, Co Armagh, in November 2019.

He automatically received a life sentence at Newry Crown Court in April this year after pleading guilty to the murder.

The baby suffered a fatal head injury while Ali was looking after him. The child's mother Nicole McGleenon was attending her terminally ill grandmother at the time.

A pathologist's report said the injury was not accidental.

Ali took the baby to see Ms McGleenon at about 10pm on the night of 25 November to say goodnight, and there had been "no cause for concern".

The court also heard that while in charge of the baby, Ali drove to a number of mobile phone shops and casinos in Monaghan and Louth, often leaving Hunter in the car.

Police gathered evidence of Ali's movements prior to the murder using CCTV footage.

After sentencing, Det Insp Mark Gibson said: "It's later that night, having returned to the house in Keady, that Hunter's young life is taken."

When Ali arrived at Nicole's grandmother's house the following morning, he said Hunter wasn't breathing.

He was confirmed as dead at Craigavon Area Hospital later that morning.

Ali, originally from Pakistan, explained that the cause of the death was that Hunter had fallen from a sofa while having his nappy changed.

Detective Inspector Mark Gibson said after sentencing:

“First and foremost, my thoughts today are with Hunter’s loving mother and family, who have suffered terribly. This is a loss that no one – no parent – should ever have to endure.

“It’s been an extremely distressing case, and I’m grateful to my officers for their dedication and sensitivity from the beginning of the investigation right through to today’s sentencing.  We have also worked closely with the Public Prosecution Service to bring Mr Ali to justice.

“Unfortunately, I’m acutely aware that the family’s deep sorrow doesn’t end today – it will last a lifetime. And my thoughts remain with them.

Coleen McGleenon, Hunter's aunt, speaking on behalf of the family said they would like to thank each and every one of the team that worked tirelessly on baby Hunter's case.

“This monster who murdered a defenceless baby will, at some point, get to go on to live his life whilst we will continue to grieve and struggle with ours.

“No amount of time will make up for what our family have lost - not being able to see baby Hunter take his first steps, say his first words, celebrate his first birthday, or grow and develop in life.

“We have been robbed of life's precious gift. That monster has taken everything from us. We love and miss you Hunter, more than any words could say."

A candlelit vigil will be held for Hunter at 7pm on 16 November outside the Tommy Makem Centre in Keady, with the family saying those who wish to pay their respects are welcome to come.

The Pubic Prosecution Service (PPS) said it was considering appealing against the sentence for being too lenient.

In a statement, it said that while sentencing was a matter for judges, the director of public prosecutions can refer cases to the Court of Appeal on "the grounds that they may be unduly lenient".

"An unduly lenient sentence is one that falls outside the range of sentences that a judge, taking into consideration all relevant factors and having regard to sentencing guidance, could reasonably consider appropriate.

"We are considering whether there are is a legal ground to refer the sentence in this case to the Court of Appeal for consideration."

See More: Armagh, Hunter McGleenon, Keady

Related

Graffiti targeting James Nesbitt being treated as hate crime
News 1 week ago

Graffiti targeting James Nesbitt being treated as hate crime

By: Connell McHugh

Widow in fresh appeal over husband's 'sickening' 1993 sectarian murder
News 1 month ago

Widow in fresh appeal over husband's 'sickening' 1993 sectarian murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Controlled explosion carried out on WWII grenade discovered in Armagh
News 1 month ago

Controlled explosion carried out on WWII grenade discovered in Armagh

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Fines for road safety offences double in Ireland from today
News 19 hours ago

Fines for road safety offences double in Ireland from today

By: Connell McHugh

29 Irish women's players have taken the pro contracts offered to them by the IRFU
Sport 19 hours ago

29 Irish women's players have taken the pro contracts offered to them by the IRFU

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Seven Kerry players have been included in 'The 2022 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star football team of the year'
Sport 21 hours ago

Seven Kerry players have been included in 'The 2022 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star football team of the year'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Bram Stoker Festival kicks off in Dublin tomorrow
Culture 22 hours ago

Bram Stoker Festival kicks off in Dublin tomorrow

By: Irish Post

Here's Leinster's team for the game against Scarlets this Friday
Sport 22 hours ago

Here's Leinster's team for the game against Scarlets this Friday

By: Conor O'Donoghue