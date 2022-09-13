King Charles arrives in Northern Ireland

Britain's King Charles III (C) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (L) arrive at Belfast City Airport on September 13, 2022, ahead of his visit to Northern Ireland. - King Charles III on Tuesday travelled to Belfast where he is set to receive tributes from pro-UK parties and the respectful sympathies of nationalists who nevertheless can see reunification with Ireland drawing closer. (Photo by Liam McBurney / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LIAM MCBURNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)