King Charles arrives in Northern Ireland
News

King Charles arrives in Northern Ireland

Britain's King Charles III (C) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (L) arrive at Belfast City Airport on September 13, 2022, ahead of his visit to Northern Ireland. - King Charles III on Tuesday travelled to Belfast where he is set to receive tributes from pro-UK parties and the respectful sympathies of nationalists who nevertheless can see reunification with Ireland drawing closer. (Photo by Liam McBurney / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LIAM MCBURNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

KING CHARLES III has arrived in Northern Ireland on his first visit as monarch.

Accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort, his plane touched down at Belfast City Airport.

He will meet Stormont's party leaders at Hillsborough Castle and receive a message of condolence from the speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Later, Prime Minister Liz Truss will join the Royal couple for a service in St Anne's Cathedral, Belfast.

President Michael D Higgins, his wife Sabina, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will also be in attendance.

Hundreds of people have gathered in the County Down village of Hillsborough to welcome the King.

The castle, the only royal residence in Northern Ireland, has been a focal point for floral tributes.

There the King will hold a private audience with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, and then meet senior representatives from political parties.

When King Charles arrives at Hillsborough, there will be a short walkabout, during which the Royal couple will meet members of the public and view the many tributes left to the late Queen.

At the official Royal residence, there will be a gun salute when the King enters Hillsborough Castle.

A total of 21 rounds, at a rate of six rounds per minute, will be fired.

The Royal Standard will also be flown during the visit to Hillsborough Castle.

Once inside, the King and Queen Consort will view photographs showing the Queen in Northern Ireland.

See More: King Charles III, Queen Elizabeth II

Related

King Charles III to visit Northern Ireland tomorrow
News 1 day ago

King Charles III to visit Northern Ireland tomorrow

By: Irish Post

'Charles and the Royals' mansions will stay warm this winter, whilst pensioners and working class people will struggle' - People Before Profit
News 3 days ago

'Charles and the Royals' mansions will stay warm this winter, whilst pensioners and working class people will struggle' - People Before Profit

By: Connell McHugh

Murder investigation launched in Belfast following death of 28-year-old woman
News 3 hours ago

Murder investigation launched in Belfast following death of 28-year-old woman

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Willie Maher will be the new Laois senior hurling manager
Sport 3 hours ago

Willie Maher will be the new Laois senior hurling manager

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Aisling Bea to star in new film 'And Mrs'
Entertainment 4 hours ago

Aisling Bea to star in new film 'And Mrs'

By: Connell McHugh

The FAI has welcomed UEFA's support for their ongoing reform process
Sport 4 hours ago

The FAI has welcomed UEFA's support for their ongoing reform process

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Roald Dahl Day: eight popular & favourite stories and books
News 4 hours ago

Roald Dahl Day: eight popular & favourite stories and books

By: Irish Post

Fixtures confirmed for 2022/23 National League season
Sport 20 hours ago

Fixtures confirmed for 2022/23 National League season

By: Conor O'Donoghue