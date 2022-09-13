King Charles arrives in Northern Ireland

KING CHARLES III has arrived in Northern Ireland on his first visit as monarch.
Accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort, his plane touched down at Belfast City Airport.
He will meet Stormont's party leaders at Hillsborough Castle and receive a message of condolence from the speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Later, Prime Minister Liz Truss will join the Royal couple for a service in St Anne's Cathedral, Belfast.
President Michael D Higgins, his wife Sabina, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will also be in attendance.
Hundreds of people have gathered in the County Down village of Hillsborough to welcome the King.
The castle, the only royal residence in Northern Ireland, has been a focal point for floral tributes.
There the King will hold a private audience with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, and then meet senior representatives from political parties.
When King Charles arrives at Hillsborough, there will be a short walkabout, during which the Royal couple will meet members of the public and view the many tributes left to the late Queen.
At the official Royal residence, there will be a gun salute when the King enters Hillsborough Castle.
A total of 21 rounds, at a rate of six rounds per minute, will be fired.
The Royal Standard will also be flown during the visit to Hillsborough Castle.
Once inside, the King and Queen Consort will view photographs showing the Queen in Northern Ireland.