Liverpool pay tribute to fan who died while in Italy for Milan match
News

File photo: the Anfield club paid tribute to lifelong fan Philip Dooley (Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

LIVERPOOL have paid tribute to a fan who died while in Italy for the club's UEFA Champions League match against AC Milan.

According to Merseyside Police, 51-year-old Philip Joseph Dooley died after he was struck while crossing a road in Bergamo in the early hours of Tuesday.

Ahead of the game, representatives from Liverpool placed flowers on Mr Dooley's seat at the San Siro, while the Merseyside club's players and staff donned black armbands.

In a statement, Liverpool paid tribute to the lifelong fan, who Belfast Live reports was originally from Ireland.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our supporter Philip Dooley, following a road traffic accident in Bergamo in the early hours of this morning," it read.

"Philip was a lifelong Liverpool fan who had travelled to Italy to be at tonight's Champions League game against AC Milan.

"Our staff in Milan are working with the local police and consulate, and continue to provide support to other fans impacted by this devastating incident.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected to the club are with Philip’s family, friends and fellow supporters at this extremely difficult time.

"Rest in peace, Philip."

Merseyside Police said they are assisting authorities in Italy and have informed Mr Dooley's next of kin in Merseyside.

They added that two men who witnessed the incident are also assisting the investigation being carried out by Italian police.

