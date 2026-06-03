Stephen McCullagh gets life for 'shockingly violent' murder of pregnant partner Natalie McNally

A MAN who murdered his pregnant partner in a 'sustained and shockingly violent' attack and went to extreme lengths to cover up his involvement has been jailed for life.

Stephen McCullagh, 36, attacked 32-year-old Natalie McNally in her home in Lurgan, Co. Armagh on December 18, 2022.

He attempted to create an alibi by pretending he was recording a live YouTube stream at the time of the murder, going on to portray himself as a grieving partner in the weeks that followed.

McCullagh even tried to direct investigators towards Ms McNally's ex-partner but was eventually arrested and charged.

He was unanimously found guilty in March of Ms Nally's murder and was today told he must serve at least 31 years behind bars.

"Natalie McNally was a much-loved young woman whose life was full of promise," said Catherine Kierans of the PPS.

"Stephen McCullagh, the father of her unborn baby, violently and senselessly took her life.

"Today marks the conclusion of proceedings to hold a cold and calculating murderer to justice."

'Meticulously and coldly premeditated'

McCullagh carefully planned the murder of Ms McNally — who was 15 weeks pregnant with their son — going to great lengths to try to hide the fact that he alone was responsible.

He created a false alibi several days before the murder by producing a six-hour YouTube stream that was presented as live on the night of the murder.

McCullagh then wore a disguise to travel to Ms McNally's home where he brutally beat, stabbed and strangled her.

Having returned to his Lisburn home, McCullagh revisited Ms McNally's address some 24 hours later, where he pretended to have just discovered her body and phoned emergency services.

"Here, and for the weeks that followed, he masqueraded as a distraught and caring partner," said Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness.

After being arrested at the scene and released, McCullagh manipulated his way into the company and trust of Ms McNally's family.

He also meticulously laid a false trail to Ms McNally's ex-partner, telling several people that he was harassing Ms McNally, which was untrue.

However, evidence showed that McCullagh's online stream had been pre-recorded several days before murder and he was subsequently re-arrested and charged.

"This young woman — a much-loved daughter and sister — was 15 weeks pregnant, and excited to be planning the rest of her life as a mother," said DCI McGuinness.

"McCullagh travelled to Natalie’s home in Lurgan on the night of Sunday, December 18, the week before Christmas.

"Here, he carried out a sustained and shockingly violent attack, which took Natalie's life and that of her unborn son."

He added: "This was an attack that sent shockwaves right across the community.

"Not only was it distressingly brutal in nature, it was meticulously and coldly premeditated."

'Incredible dignity and strength'

While welcoming today's sentencing, DCI McGuinness said it didn't change the fact that Ms McNally's family have been left with 'unimaginable heartache'.

"They have lost their beloved Natalie and the baby boy they so dearly wanted to welcome into their family," he added.

"Somehow, amidst their sorrow, they have managed to show the most incredible dignity and strength, right throughout our investigation.

"Their kindness is in stark contrast to the cruelty and calculated web of deceit spun by McCullagh."

Ms Kierans also commended the bravery of Ms McNally's loved ones including her parents and brothers, who attended every court appearance.

"At the heart of this case are a family who have lost a loved one in the most horrendous circumstances and I want to pay tribute to them," she said.

"The dignified and respectful way in which they engaged with the criminal justice system, while also dealing with devastating loss and grief, is remarkable.

"I know this was not easy for them, but their courage and resilience are testimony to them as a family and their love for Natalie."

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