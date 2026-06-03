Councillor urges witnesses to come forward after death of man who swam across Liffey following alleged assault

A DUBLIN councillor has urged anyone with information about the tragic death of a man in the city to contact gardaí, saying 'his family and friends deserve to know what happened'.

The man, named locally as 32-year-old Thomas Griffin, died after swimming across the River Liffey in an attempt to escape having reportedly been assaulted at the War Memorial Gardens.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident, which occurred on Saturday evening.

Dublin City Councillor Daithí Doolan has now backed a garda appeal for information into Mr Griffin's 'untimely death'.

"I want to send deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Thomas Griffin," said the Sinn Féin councillor for Ballyfermot-Drimnagh.

"His death was tragic, made worse by the questions that surround his untimely death.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything on Saturday night in or around Memorial Gardens to please contact the Gardaí.

"It is hugely important that the family find out what happened to Thomas.

"His family and friends deserve to know what happened to their loved one."

Investigation

Gardaí have said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding a number of incidents on Saturday at the War Memorial Gardens and on the Chapelizod Road.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended following reports that a male had swam across the River Liffey to lands adjacent to Chapelizod Road, following an alleged incident of assault in the vicinity of the War Memorial Gardens at approximately 10.20pm," read a statement.

"The male, aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene by personnel from the Dublin Fire Brigade before being removed by ambulance to St James' Hospital, where he subsequently passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

"A post-mortem examination will be carried out.

"The investigation is being carried out under a Senior Investigating Officer.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward."

Any with camera footage who was travelling in the area between 9pm and 10.45pm on Saturday is asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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