Man who fled to Ireland after fatally stabbing another man in Leeds is jailed for 14 years

A MAN who fled to Ireland after fatally stabbing another man in Leeds last year has been jailed for 14 years.

Alfie Milburn, 20, fled to Dublin and then Belfast following the death of 19-year-old Harry Abbott in the Seacroft area of the city on October 8, 2025.

Abbott was part of a group that had set out to attack Milburn in retaliation for previous assaults but was himself stabbed before his lifeless body was dumped by the group.

"These young men have resorted to the use of weapons and violence to solve their issues and unfortunately one of those men has suffered the ultimate price," said Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth.

Attack

West Yorkshire Police said Mr Abbott was part of a group who went to Milburn's home on Parkside View to attack him in retaliation for previous assaults on members of the group.

At around the same time the group arrived, Milburn left his house and got into a taxi, which he was subsequently seen running from while being chased by members of the group.

Out of sight of the CCTV cameras, Milburn stabbed Mr Abbott in the back.

The group were then seen on CCTV returning to their vehicle with Mr Abbott visibly stumbling and collapsing to the ground.

The other group members dragged him into the car before dumping his lifeless body on St Wilfred's Crescent in Harehills, where they asked others to call an ambulance before driving away.

After Milburn was identified as a suspect, police searched his property where a machete was found outside the front door and a sword found under the cushions of a sofa in the lounge.

A sheath was also found near his address.

By this time, Milburn had left the country, travelling first to Dublin and then to Northern Ireland.

A public appeal for information about his whereabouts was made before he was arrested at Belfast International Airport on October 27.

On April 28, Milburn was found guilty of manslaughter and possession of a knife in a public place.

He appeared again at Leeds Crown Court on Monday for sentencing, where he was given a 14-year extended custodial sentence.

'Absolutely devastating'

"Harry Abbott was just 19 years old and should have had his whole life ahead of him but sadly died in horrific circumstances after sustaining a non-survivable stab wound to the back," said DCI Holdsworth.

"Instead of accepting responsibility for his actions, Milburn left the country after killing Harry and once he was arrested and charged, pleaded not guilty at court.

"This case shows the absolutely devastating effects of knife crime. One life was lost that day, but countless others have been irrecoverably ruined.

"As a society we must do all we can to educate and deter people from carrying knives, machetes and other weapons that can cause so much harm."

Three other men from Leeds have all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm in connection with the circumstances surrounding Mr Abbott's death

Dylan Earp, 20, of Cross Green Lane, Cross Green, Jack Rider, 19, of Conway Place, Harehills and Tray Plummer, 24, of Seaforth Road, Harehills are due to be sentenced on June 9.

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