Arrest as man left in critical condition following attempted robbery in Co. Louth

GARDAÍ investigating an attempted robbery in Co. Louth in which a man was left in a critical condition have made an arrest.

At around 8.30pm on Tuesday, a man in his 40s received serious injuries after he was approached by two males who attempted to take his e-scooter in Muirhevnamor, Dundalk.

The man is being treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where he remains in a critical condition.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination and a man in his 30s was subsequently arrested.

He is being detained at a station in the Garda North Western Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the Muirhevnamor area on Tuesday between 7pm and 9pm and who may have relevant video footage is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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