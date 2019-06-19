Loyal dog leads Gardaí to his elderly owner after he fell into ditch – then refuses to leave ambulance's side
News

Loyal dog leads Gardaí to his elderly owner after he fell into ditch – then refuses to leave ambulance's side

They say dogs are man's best friend. They're not wrong.

An elderly Irishman was treated by paramedics after his quick-thinking pooch showed emergency services where he was following a fall.

The pensioner was out walking his dog Jack near Portarlington on Monday night when he fell into a ditch.

Jack alerted Gardaí to his owner's plight and later checked on him as he receive treatment in an ambulance, refusing to leave his side.

Tweeting an image of Jack outside the ambulance, Gardaí wrote: "Man's best friend. Elderly man out walking his dog last night near Portarlington fell into the ditch & couldn’t get out.

Advertisement

"Jack the Dog stayed by his side & showed Gardaí where he was.

"Even when ambulance arrived Jack wouldn’t rest unless he could see him! Owner and Jack home now."

The sweet tweet quickly went viral and has since received over 1,000 retweets and 7,000 likes.

Dozens of users praised good boy Jack for his incredible actions, with one writing: "Do you have the address of this fine pup as I think he deserves a biscuit from all of us".

Another said: "Magnificent photograph. On its own, it tells a story. A story of a great friendship".

Advertisement

A third added: "Simply put, we do not deserve dogs. Glad this story has a happy ending for both the gentleman and Jack."

What on earth did we do to deserve you, doggies?

See More: Ambulance, Dog, Elderly Irishman, Gardai, Heartwarming Story, Laois, Man's Best Friend, Pet, Twitter

Related

Six arrested after ambulance pelted with stones on Irish motorway
News 9 months ago

Six arrested after ambulance pelted with stones on Irish motorway

By: Ryan Price

Gas leak in Kilkeel leaves 13 people hospitalised
News 11 months ago

Gas leak in Kilkeel leaves 13 people hospitalised

By: Rebecca Keane

Majority of Tory party members would be happy to see Northern Ireland leave the UK if they got Brexit
News 16 hours ago

Majority of Tory party members would be happy to see Northern Ireland leave the UK if they got Brexit

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Watch as three men help ducklings cross busy road in Dublin
News 13 hours ago

Watch as three men help ducklings cross busy road in Dublin

By: Harry Brent

Dogs’ eyes have evolved to communicate with humans according to new research
News 14 hours ago

Dogs’ eyes have evolved to communicate with humans according to new research

By: Harry Brent

Irish public asked to help name ‘mischievous’ new garda puppy
News 15 hours ago

Irish public asked to help name ‘mischievous’ new garda puppy

By: Harry Brent

Irish cricket star Eoin Morgan breaks world record for sixes as England captain hits 148 from 71 balls against Afghanistan
News 16 hours ago

Irish cricket star Eoin Morgan breaks world record for sixes as England captain hits 148 from 71 balls against Afghanistan

By: Aidan Lonergan

Tragedy as Irish dad-of-three dies suddenly while kitesurfing on beach in Portugal
News 18 hours ago

Tragedy as Irish dad-of-three dies suddenly while kitesurfing on beach in Portugal

By: Aidan Lonergan