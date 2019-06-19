Loyal dog leads Gardaí to his elderly owner after he fell into ditch – then refuses to leave ambulance's side

They say dogs are man's best friend. They're not wrong.

An elderly Irishman was treated by paramedics after his quick-thinking pooch showed emergency services where he was following a fall.

The pensioner was out walking his dog Jack near Portarlington on Monday night when he fell into a ditch.

Jack alerted Gardaí to his owner's plight and later checked on him as he receive treatment in an ambulance, refusing to leave his side.

Tweeting an image of Jack outside the ambulance, Gardaí wrote: "Man's best friend. Elderly man out walking his dog last night near Portarlington fell into the ditch & couldn’t get out.

"Jack the Dog stayed by his side & showed Gardaí where he was.

"Even when ambulance arrived Jack wouldn’t rest unless he could see him! Owner and Jack home now."

The sweet tweet quickly went viral and has since received over 1,000 retweets and 7,000 likes.

Dozens of users praised good boy Jack for his incredible actions, with one writing: "Do you have the address of this fine pup as I think he deserves a biscuit from all of us".

Another said: "Magnificent photograph. On its own, it tells a story. A story of a great friendship".

A third added: "Simply put, we do not deserve dogs. Glad this story has a happy ending for both the gentleman and Jack."

What on earth did we do to deserve you, doggies?