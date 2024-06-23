Man and four youths arrested after officers injured during disturbance in Derry
Man and four youths arrested after officers injured during disturbance in Derry

A MAN and four youths have been arrested after three police officers were injured in Derry while investigating a report of a pellet gun being fired at members of the public.

The man, aged in his 30s, remains in police custody while the youths — two teenage girls, a teenage boy and a younger boy — have been released on bail.

Following Friday evening's incident, a police spokesperson condemned the assaults on the officers, saying 'no one should be treated the way these officers were'.

Police initially responded to a report of BB/pellet guns being fired at members of the public in a shopping centre in the city centre at around 7.15pm on Friday.

While in attendance, three officers sustained injuries after being assaulted by a number of people.

One officer was kicked, whilst a second officer's hand was stamped on, requiring hospital treatment.

A third officer's arm was injured after the door of a police vehicle was slammed on it.

'Completely unacceptable'

"Two teenage girls were arrested on suspicion of offences including assault on police, disorderly behaviour, and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle," said Inspector Craig of the PSNI.

"A teenage boy and a young boy were arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, common assault, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

"All four have been bailed to return for interview at a later date.

"A man in his 30s was also arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour. He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquires."

He added: "I would also reiterate the message that assaults on police are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated as simply being 'part of the job'.

"Our ask is that officers and the work they do should not be taken for granted — no one should be treated the way these officers were last night."

