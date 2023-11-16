Man and woman sentenced for drugs offences in Derry

A MAN and a woman have been sentenced for a number of drug-related offences in Derry.

The pair were arrested on December 10, 2021 following a postal interception by PSNI officers and searches of properties in both the Cityside and Waterside areas of the city.

During the search police seized Class B drugs worth up to £13,000 and just under £2,500 in cash.

Michael Miller, 36, of Winchester Park, and Michelle McGinley, also aged 36, of Knockdara Park, were later charged with a number of drug-related offences.

Yesterday (November 15) they were sentenced at Derry Crown Court.

Miller was sentenced to 28 months, with half to be served in custody and the remainder on licence, for attempt to possess Class B controlled drug, attempt to possess Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of Class B controlled drug and possession of Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

McGinley was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment, which was suspended for three years, for obstructing powers of search for drugs, being concerned in an offer to supply Class B controlled drugs and possession of Class B controlled drugs.

Speaking after their sentencing, Detective Constable Kane said: “Targeting drugs supply is a priority for the Police Service.

“We are committed to tackling the scourge of illicit drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause our community.”

He added: “We will continue to work tirelessly to tackle every aspect of drug supply and misuse across the country. It’s a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

“If you have information, or concerns, about the illegal use or supply of drugs please contact us on 101.”