Man arrested after female officer punched in face in Derry

A MAN has been arrested after a female PSNI officer was punched several times in the face in Derry.

A second officer was also punched, while three further officers were spat at during the incident on Saturday evening.

Police have condemned the actions, saying assaults on officers 'must not be tolerated'.

The incident unfolded shortly before 9.15pm after officers responded to a report of a domestic-related occurrence at a property in the Carranbane Walk area of the city.

When a female officer approached a man who was in the garden of the property, he punched her in the face a number of times.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries, which included an injury to her eye.

The man was also reported to have punched and spat at a second officer as well as spitting at a third.

The man, aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault on police, resisting police, criminal damage and common assault.

"He was taken to police custody, where he spat in another officer's face, and threw a cup of water in a fifth officer's face," said Inspector Craig of the PSNI.

"Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, but I want to stress that assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being 'part of the job'."

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1885 April 29, 2023.