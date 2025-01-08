Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after off-duty police officer shot in Co. Antrim

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an off-duty police officer was shot in Co. Antrim.

The incident occurred at around 9.30pm on Monday in Beverley Road, Newtownabbey, on the outskirts of Belfast.

The injured officer was taken to hospital, while the arrested man remains in custody.

"I can confirm that the injured man was an off-duty police officer, who was taken to hospital and is currently receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries," said Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson.

"My thoughts are with him, his family and we will offer every support to them while he recovers.

"While our investigation is at an early stage, we do not believe this is a terrorism-related incident.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he remains in police custody at this time.

"We will continue to liaise with other key stakeholders, including the Police Federation."

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who was in the area around the time of the shooting, or who may have footage of the incident, to contact 101, quoting reference 1699 of January 6.