Man arrested on suspicion of murder after pensioner found dead in Co. Tyrone
News

POLICE have launched a murder investigation after a pensioner was found dead at a house in Co. Tyrone.

The body of the 77-year-old woman was discovered at a property in Rathleen Avenue in Cookstown on Sunday morning.

A 45-year-old man who was also at the property has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Police were called to the property shortly before 11am where the body of a 77-year-old woman was discovered inside," said Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey of the PSNI.

"A 45-year-old male located at the property has been arrested on suspicion of murder."

DI McGarvey urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact detectives at Cookstown Police Station on 101, quoting reference 630 19/06/22.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimetoppers on 0800 555 111.

