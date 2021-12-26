Man carrying offensive weapon arrested at Windsor Castle
News

Man carrying offensive weapon arrested at Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle (Image: Charlie harding / Getty Images)

A MAN carrying an offensive weapon has been arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth was spending Christmas.

The 19-year-old from Southampton was arrested at around 8.30am on Christmas morning by officers from Thames Valley Police and the Met.

Investigators said he did not enter any buildings on the estate, where the Queen was spending Christmas for the second consecutive year.

"An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police," said Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears.

"The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

"He remains in custody at this time.

"We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

"Members of the Royal Family have been informed about the incident.

"We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public."

The Queen usually spends Christmas at Sandringham in Norfolk but broke with tradition last year due to Covid.

She spent Christmas at Windsor Castle again this year, where she was joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

