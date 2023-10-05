Man caught carrying drugs worth £30k linked to UVF jailed

A MAN who was caught carrying cannabis worth £30,000 in a holdall has been jailed.

John McIver, of Millmount Village Drive in Dundonald, was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court yesterday as a result of an investigation into drugs supply linked to the East Belfast UVF.

The 45-year-old was convicted of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Following the sentencing Detective Sergeant Marks, from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, said: “On Thursday, September 15, 2022 police stopped a suspicious vehicle in the Rosneath Gardens area of Dundonald.

"Mr McIver was the driver and only occupant of the car.

“The vehicle was searched and a holdall was located in the boot which contained suspected herbal cannabis with a street value of approximately £30,000.

“Mr McIver had entered a previous guilty plea to the offence on Friday, June 30 and was handed down an 18-month sentence in court.”

McIver has been ordered to serve half of his sentence in custody and the remaining nine months on licence.

“I hope that this investigation and the fact that Mr McIver has been brought before the court offers reassurance that we, along with partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with illegal drugs,” Det Sgt Marks said.

“Those who deal in drugs remain a priority for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) and we will continue to robustly and proactively pursue those who are intent on damaging our communities by supplying illegal drugs,” he added.

“I would encourage anyone with information that could assist in our efforts to contact us on the non-emergency number 101 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form.