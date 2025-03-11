Man charged with assaulting ambulance worker and attempting to steal ambulance

A MAN has been charged following an incident where an ambulance worker and a police officer were both assaulted.

Police were called to reports that a Northern Ireland Ambulance Service staff member had been assaulted in the Lisburn Road area of Belfast at around 10.45pm on March 9.

There had also been an attempt to steal an ambulance.

Later, while in police custody, a member of police staff was assaulted, the PSNI have since confirmed.

“A 30-year-old man has been charged with assault on a police designated person, assaulting an ambulance worker, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and attempting theft of vehicle,” they said in a statement.

The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, April 7.

“As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the PSNI added.