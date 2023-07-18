Man charged with murder after Irishman James Donnelly killed in London
Man charged with murder after Irishman James Donnelly killed in London

James Donnelly was found dead at his home over the weekend

A MAN has been charged with murder after an Irishman was killed in west London over the weekend.

James ‘JJ’ Donnelly was found dead at his home in Station Road in Hayes, Hillingdon after police were called to the property at around 10am on July 15.

The London Ambulance Service also attended the scene, where 45-year-old Mr Donnelly, who hailed from Thurles in Co. Tipperary, was found with a slash wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

At 3am on Sunday, July 16, officers arrested Leo Price, of Blair Close in Uxbridge, on suspicion of murder.

The 22-year-old was taken to a west London police station where he was later charged with one count of murder and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Another man, aged 51, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and theft.

He remains in custody at this time.

James Donnelly hailed from Thurles in Tipperary

Mr Donnelly’s friends and family have since paid tribute to him online, claiming “he was a good friend, a great guitar player”.

A former member of Ireland's UN Peace Force, Mr Donnelly is pre-decesaed by his father Tom and brother Tony.

He leaves behind his mother Bernie and aunt Win, brothers Mixie and Ger and sisters Linda, Paula, Fiona, Maria, Teresa and Bridann.

