Man charged with murder of Finbar Sullivan in Primrose Hill

A MAN has been charged with murdering Finbar Sullivan in North London earlier this month.

The 21-year-old, who was a student at the London Film Academy, died on April 7 after being fatally stabbed in Primrose Hill.

Metropolitan Police Detectives have now charged Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu with murder.

The 27-year-old, of Southbury Road in Enfield, was arrested on Friday, April 10 and charged with murder on Sunday, 12 April.

He appeared at Stratford Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, April 13), where he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on April 15.

A 25-year-man, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released with no further action.

“The investigation is ongoing,” a Met Police spokesperson said,

The force has urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“Anyone with relevant information should upload it to the police major incident portal here, or contact police on 101, quoting reference 6448/07Apr,” they state.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.