Man dead, woman critical and boy rushed to hospital after horror crash in Dublin

A MAN has died and two others have been injured in a crash in Dublin early this morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at around 1.10am when a van struck fencing at Fairview Park at the Clontarf Road/Malahide Road junction.

The driver of the van, a man in his late 40s, was fatally injured and his body was removed to Dublin City Morgue.

A female passenger, also aged in her late 40s, was seriously injured and remains in a critical condition at the Mater Hospital.

A 13-year-old boy was also in the van and was taken to Temple Street Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Garda spokesman said: "Garda forensic collision investigators officers are at scene and the road is currently closed to traffic.

"Local traffic diversions are in place and have been tweeted.

"Garda Síochána Ombudsman Officers have been notified of the incident."

Anyone with information in relation to the collision is asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 666 4800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.