Man dies following explosion at Dublin hostel
Man dies following explosion at Dublin hostel

Gardaí at the scene of the explosion on Thursday (Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

A MAN has died following an explosion at a hostel in Dublin.

The incident occurred at the premises on Little Britain Street, Dublin 7, on Thursday.

According to Independent.ie, gardaí believe the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device detonating under the deceased man's bed.

The Defence Forces subsequently carried out analysis and clearance of the scene, which included a controlled explosion.

Other residents of the hostel had to be evacuated while gardaí carried out an investigation, however, no other injuries were reported.

Members of the Defence Forces Bomb Disposal Team prepare to enter the building (Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

"Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at a residential premises on Little Britain Street shortly after 3pm, following reports of an explosion inside the property," read a garda statement.

"An adult male aged in his 30s sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The explosion was confined to one room within the property, and no one else was injured."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station on 01 6668200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

