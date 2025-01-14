Man dies in early hours collision in Cork

A MAN has died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision in Co. Cork in the early hours of this morning.

The single vehicle incident happened on the N71 in Clonakilty town at around 12.15am today.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, where the driver, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead.

He was the sole occupant of the car, Gardaí confirmed in a statement this morning.

“His body was removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course,” they said in a statement.

“No other injuries were reported,” they added.

The road remains closed while a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators take place, with local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have called for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 12:00am (midnight) and 12:30am are to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.