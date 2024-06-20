Man dies in hospital following collision with police car

A MOTORCYCLIST who was involved in a collision with a police car has died in hospital it was confirmed today.

The man, aged in his 60s, was seriously injured in the incident which happened in the Maydown Road area of Derry, in the vicinity of Maydown Police Station, at around 1pm yesterday afternoon (June 19).

He was taken to hospital, but the driver of the police car was uninjured.

In a statement made today, the PSNI confirmed that the man has since “sadly died”.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A report was received shortly after 1pm of a collision involving a police vehicle driven by a contracted member of police staff and a motorcycle in the vicinity of Maydown Police Station.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland ambulance service, however the motorcyclist sadly passed away later in hospital.”

She added: “Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation to establish the circumstances is now underway.”

The PSNI's Collision Unit has appealed for information.

They urge "anyone who may have any information or to anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured and dash-cam or other footage that could assist enquiries to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 701 of 19/06/24".