Man dies in Offaly collision involving crane and two vans
A MAN has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Offaly involved a crane and two vans.

The incident occurred on the R401 at Drumcooly near Edenderry at around 6.15am today.

The deceased man, who was aged in his 40s, was driving one of the vans.

The driver of the second van, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital at Tullamore to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road has been closed pending an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

"The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified and will conduct its own investigation," added a statement from gardaí.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 6am and 6.30am today are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station

