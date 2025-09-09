Ireland gears up for return of National Ploughing Championships
News

Ireland gears up for return of National Ploughing Championships

EXCITEMENT is building in Ireland as the annual National Ploughing Championships return this month.

The event, which take place in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, kick off next Tuesday, September 16 and run until September 18.

Prize-winning animals, tractors, sheep, ponies, brown bread bakers, musicians and crafters are among the attractions set to take place across the event which is organised annually by the National Ploughing Association (NPA).

“Preparations are in full swing as this green field transforms into the bustling hub of the National Ploughing Championships," NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh said while visiting the site in Screggan said earlier this month.

“Just weeks ago, it was open countryside, now it’s set to welcome hundreds of thousands,” she added.

“The Ploughing showcases the very best of Ireland, uniting rural and urban communities for three days of country living, innovation, and enterprise,” Ms McHugh explained.

“It’s always a race against the clock, but the result is a one-of-a-kind celebration.”

There will be millions of euros worth of agricultural and plant machinery on display during the annual event.

There will be a ‘Machine of the Year’ competition during the festival, as well as a range of livestock competitions.

There are more than 100 entries in the Irish Aberdeen-Angus Association All Ireland Finals, The Shorthorn Calf Competition and the Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition, the organises have confirmed.

“Visitors will not only have the chance to admire the exceptional quality of animals on display but also to gain insights into livestock management, genetics, nutrition, and animal healthcare,” they add.

Ireland’s Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht have confirmed that their presence at the event will be centred on promoting the Irish language.

The department, led by Minister Dara Calleary, will host an exhibit titled ‘Our Rural Future - Supporting Communities and Our Language’.

It will welcome visitors to borrow books from their mobile library, join coding workshops and discover how towns got their official Irish names.

It will also provide life-saving CPR skills and allow those brave enough to practice their skills on an eight-metre outdoor climbing wall.

“There are so many things to do and see at the National Ploughing Championships and we have an exciting exhibit lined up this year,” Minister Calleary said.

“The event is great opportunity for people to find out how they can get involved with their community or about the many investments and funding programmes my Department delivers to support rural areas.”

He added: “I look forward to welcoming visitors to our marquee and visiting many of the other stands in the exhibition space. The Ploughing match is a great opportunity for us to celebrate rural Ireland and our culture.”

See More: Ireland, National Ploughing Championships, Offaly, Tullamore

Related
News 4 days ago

Call for centenarians living in Dublin to make themselves known

By: Fiona Audley

News 5 days ago

Survey shows Irish people remain committed to EU membership

By: Fiona Audley

News 5 days ago

Tánaiste ‘deeply concerned’ over instances of antisemitism in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 4 hours ago

Ireland launches national office for artificial intelligence

By: Mark Murphy

News 23 hours ago

Irish banks set to launch instant mobile payment service

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Mary Lou McDonald rules out presidential run

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

Salesforce announces cuts to Irish staff amid AI surge

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Appeal for information on man wanted for 2002 murder of his father and attempted murder of his mother

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 1 day ago

Technology firm pioneering Ireland's role in trillion-euro space economy to create 125 jobs in Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy