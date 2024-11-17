Man extradited from USA sentenced in Derry for historical child sexual offences

A MAN who was extradited from the USA to Northern Ireland earlier this year has been sentenced for historical child sexual offences.

Damien Desmond Anderson, 68, was extradited from Melrose. Massachusetts in January to face 12 counts of indecent assault on a girl, who was aged 11 when the abuse began.

Anderson, who is originally from Derry, carried out the abuse on several dates between August 1975 and August 1979.

At Derry Crown Court on Friday, he was sentenced to serve 18 months in custody followed by two years on probation.

He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Speaking on Friday, Detective Sergeant Jayne Parkers of the PSNI said Anderson thought he could escape justice across the Atlantic.

"In June 2021 we obtained warrants for sexual offences carried out in Northern Ireland for the extradition of Desmond Anderson from the USA," she said.

"Mr Anderson was extradited and brought back to Northern Ireland in January 2024.

"He thought that he could evade justice, he was wrong.

"Today our thoughts are with the victim, who was only a child when these offences were committed.

"I would like to commend the immense bravery she has shown throughout this investigation and working with detectives to bring her abuser to justice.

"No one, let alone a child, should ever be subjected to any form of sexual abuse or manipulation.

"Today's sentencing illustrates that the passage of time is no barrier to justice, and we will bring offenders to court, no matter when the abuse occurred."