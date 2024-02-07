Man given place to stay after becoming homeless admits murdering host in 'senseless' attack

A MAN who was given a place to stay after becoming homeless has admitted to murdering his host in a 'senseless' attack.

Connor McCarthy inflicted more than 35 injuries on Peter Littlefair during the incident last March.

At the Old Bailey on Friday, McCarthy pleaded guilty to the murder of Mr Littlefair and is due to be sentenced in April.

"My thoughts today go out to Peter's family who have been left understandably devastated by his tragic loss," said Detective Inspector Laura Nelson of the Met Police.

"The team have worked quickly to prepare a case which provided McCarthy with little option but to plead guilty, and I hope this swift outcome offers Peter's loved ones some small sense of comfort."

'I could sense the devil in him'

In the early hours of Thursday, March 16, 2023, officers were called to Chester Drive in Harrow, London, after residents reported a disturbance in the street.

Police arrived to find 57-year-old Mr Littlefair suffering from multiple stab wounds and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Also present was McCarthy, who had been staying with Mr Littlefair after becoming homeless in the latter part of 2022.

Covered in blood and appearing to be suffering a mental health crisis, he told officers: "I am a good person deep down but I could sense the devil in him, I could feel the heat.

"Oh my God – what have I done?"

McCarthy, 39, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody but proceeded to give a 'no comment' interview.

However, CCTV and doorbell footage had captured Mr Littlefair running from his home, closely followed by McCarthy, allowing police to rule out the involvement of a third party.

The attack had started inside the house, before Mr Littlefair fled into the street in an attempt to seek help.

Armed with knives and a bottle, McCarthy followed and continued his assault, leaving his victim with more than 35 injuries.

Meanwhile, toxicology testing showed McCarthy had taken cocaine on the night of the murder.

'Violent and sustained attack'

Police said while they do not know what the motive behind McCarthy's attack was, they believe it was likely fuelled by his drug use.

"McCarthy was high on drugs when he unleashed a violent and sustained attack on Peter who had invited him into his home and offered him a place to stay," added DI Nelson.

"We will never know what prompted the attack, but it is highly likely that McCarthy's emotions were heightened due to his drug use.

"His senseless actions in that moment have robbed a family of their loved one."