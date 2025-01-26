Man hospitalised after being assaulted twice on same night in Belfast

A MAN has been treated in hospital after being assaulted twice on the same night in Belfast.

The victim was knocked unconscious during the first assault on Monday evening.

After walking up, he walked a short distance before being assaulted a second time, leaving him with facial injuries.

Police are now appealing for information as they attempt to track down those responsible for the assaults.

"At around 6pm on Monday, January 20, a man was walking in the Oldpark Road area towards Rosapenna Street, when he was knocked to the ground by two men who repeatedly kicked him and punched him," said Detective Sergeant Magee of the PSNI.

"He was knocked unconscious, and the assailants ran off.

"It was reported that the victim later came round and continued to walk in the direction of Rosapenna Street, when, as he was passing Ballymoney Street, two men got out of a small red car, ran towards him and assaulted him, before making off.

"The man who was assaulted was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his jaw, his nose and his head.

"His mobile phone screen was also smashed during the incident.

"It was reported that all four men were dressed in dark-coloured clothing."

Police are appealing to anyone who may have any information that could assist the investigation to contact them.

They especially want to hear from anyone who may have relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1490 of January 24.