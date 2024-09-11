Man hospitalised after being attacked by gang armed with baseball bats in Newry

A MAN has been hospitalised after being attacked by a gang armed with baseball bats in Newry.

The incident occurred in the Helen's Terrace area of the city at around 10.20pm on Tuesday.

Investigators are looking into whether the attack is linked to damage caused to a nearby property.

After responding to reports that a man had been attacked by a number of males armed with baseball bats, officers found a man lying on the ground with injuries to his arms and legs.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

A dark blue car, possibly an Audi estate, was seen leaving the area shortly after the assault.

Officers at the scene were made aware of damage to windows at a property at nearby Clanrye Avenue and believe both incidents may be linked.

Detectives have urged anyone with information about the incident, or who may have captured footage that could assist the investigation, to contact them on 101.