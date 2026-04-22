Man hospitalised after being attacked by gang wielding claw hammer and metal bat in Belfast

A MAN has been treated in hospital after being attacked by a gang wielding a claw hammer and a metal bat in Belfast.

The incident happened in the Ardoyne Road area in the north of the city on Monday night.

Police are now appealing for information as they look to track down those responsible.

"Shortly after 11:30pm on Monday, April 20, it was reported that a man in his 30s was walking in the area when a silver Volkswagen Polo car pulled up beside him," said Detective Sergeant Faulkner of the PSNI.

"Three men armed with weapons including a claw hammer and a metal bat exited the vehicle and assaulted the male.

"The men then made off in the vehicle following the incident.

"One of the males involved is described as being of heavy build wearing a dark-coloured mask.

"The man received fractures and lacerations following the assault and was treated in hospital for his injuries."

The PSNI added that they believe there were vehicles in the area at the time of the assault, so have appealed to anyone with relevant dashcam footage to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1440 of April 21.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.