Man hospitalised after petrol bomb attack on Dublin home

A MAN has been treated in hospital for serious injuries following a petrol bomb attack on a home in Dublin.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Saturday, July 13 at a house in Drimnagh, Dublin 12.

Gardaí have described the injured man's condition as stable following what local councillor Daithí Doolan said was the latest in a number of recent violent incidents in the area.

"A family have been left homeless after their Drimnagh home was petrol bombed last night," said Mr Doolan, Sinn Féin councillor for Ballyfermot/Drimnagh.

"This attack is unacceptable and should never have taken place. Those responsible must face the full rigours of the law.

"Drimnagh has had to endure a number of violent incidents in recent months. This latest attack is an attack on the whole community in Drimnagh.

'We won't be easily scared'

"But those behind this awful act will not succeed in intimidating us. This is a strong community and we won't be easily scared.

"Our community deserves better than this. We urgently need more gardaí.

"Unfortunately the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has failed to provide adequate gardaí to protect residents in our communities.

"I would strongly urge anyone with any information to please contact the gardaí. It is essential those who organised this attack are arrested and face justice."

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Dromard Road in Drimnagh between 3.00am and 3.45am on Saturday and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.