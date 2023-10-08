Man hospitalised with serious head injuries in Co. Tyrone after reportedly being attacked by up to 30 males

A MAN has been hospitalised after sustaining serious head injuries following a reported attack by up to 30 males in Co. Tyrone.

The incident occurred in Sloan Street in Dungannon in the early hours of this morning.

Detectives have now appealed for information as they continue to investigate the incident.

At around 3.20am, police received reports of a group of males armed with knives at Market Square and Irish Street in the town.

A police patrol immediately despatched to the area did not locate any armed men, however, officers discovered an unconscious man at Sloan Street.

Witnesses at the scene stated that a group of up to 30 males had attacked the man before fleeing the area on foot.

The man was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he is continuing to receive treatment for serious head injuries.

Detectives have asked anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators on 101, quoting reference number 366 of October 8, 2023.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.