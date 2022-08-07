Man in his 20s dies in Co. Dublin collision
A MAN in his 20s has died following a collision in Co. Dublin on Saturday.

The motorcyclist died following a collision involving a car on the R126 Hearse Road at the junction with Cobbe's Lane near Donabate at around 9.30pm.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services but was pronounced dead a short time later.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where a post mortem will be carried out.

The road has since reopened following an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

