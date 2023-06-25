Man in his 40s dies in collision in Co. Meath

GARDAÍ have appealed for information after a man in his 40s died in a single-vehicle collision in Co. Meath.

The incident occurred at around 2.30pm on Saturday on the R154 at Piercetown near Dunboyne.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was taken by ambulance to St James's Hospital in Dublin, where he was later pronounced dead.

The scene was closed to traffic to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí in Ashbourne have now appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the R154 near Dunboyne at the time of the collision and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.