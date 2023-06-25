Man in his 40s dies in collision in Co. Meath
News

Man in his 40s dies in collision in Co. Meath

GARDAÍ have appealed for information after a man in his 40s died in a single-vehicle collision in Co. Meath.

The incident occurred at around 2.30pm on Saturday on the R154 at Piercetown near Dunboyne.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was taken by ambulance to St James's Hospital in Dublin, where he was later pronounced dead.

The scene was closed to traffic to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí in Ashbourne have now appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the R154 near Dunboyne at the time of the collision and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

See More: Meath

Related

Young Irish magician 'felt brilliant' after placing third in Britain’s Got Talent final
News 2 weeks ago

Young Irish magician 'felt brilliant' after placing third in Britain’s Got Talent final

By: Irish Post

Woman arrested following discovery of man's body in Co. Meath
News 6 months ago

Woman arrested following discovery of man's body in Co. Meath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested after discovery of woman's body in Co. Meath
News 7 months ago

Man arrested after discovery of woman's body in Co. Meath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Beyond 800 years: focusing on reconciliation today
Comment 1 day ago

Beyond 800 years: focusing on reconciliation today

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Chris Mullin — exposing injustice, fighting for truth
Comment 1 day ago

Chris Mullin — exposing injustice, fighting for truth

By: Paul Donovan

A French seaside village where time takes a leisurely stroll
Travel 1 day ago

A French seaside village where time takes a leisurely stroll

By: James Ruddy

Ten Minutes with The County Affair
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten Minutes with The County Affair

By: Irish Post

Man who lured father-of-four to flat to be murdered must serve 16 years behind bars
News 2 days ago

Man who lured father-of-four to flat to be murdered must serve 16 years behind bars

By: Fiona Audley