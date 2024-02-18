Man in serious condition following stabbing in Co. Down

POLICE have appealed for information and witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries in a stabbing in Co. Down.

The incident occurred on a pathway in the St Dympna's Avenue area of Downpatrick shortly after 6pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and discovered the victim, aged in his 20s, with stab wounds to his stomach area.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, with his condition described as serious but stable,

The suspect, a man believed to be aged in his 30s, fled the scene on foot in the direction of Oriel Drive.

He was wearing an all-grey tracksuit and carrying a white plastic bag.

Police have asked anyone who saw the suspect flee the scene, or who may have information that can assist the investigation, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1299 of February 17.